Man arrested in fatal stabbing of person allegedly stealing wheels off his parked vehicle on LI

A Long Island man was arrested and is facing charges of manslaughter and assault for allegedly fatally stabbing a man stealing tires and rims off his vehicle.

BELLEROSE VILLAGE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly fatally stabbed a man who was apparently stealing the wheels off his car.

According to detectives, 28-year-old Jacob Alvarenga Mejia saw three men attempting to steal the wheel rims and tires from his parked 2023 Toyota Highlander from in front of his home around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

He is accused of walking outside his Jericho Turnpike home with a large kitchen knife and stabbing one of the men multiple times before all three ran.

The victim, later identified as Luis Pena, of the Bronx, died at the hospital.

Alvarenga Mejia is due in court Friday to answer to charges of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault.

