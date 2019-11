BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Dozens of motorists in Brooklyn woke up Sunday morning to find that their tires had been slashed.The area where the incidents took place is along Shore Road from 72nd Street to Bay Ridge Parkway in Bay Ridge.Witnesses said over 30 cars ended up with flat tires.Tow trucks were on the scene Sunday to remove the affected vehicles over a three block area.Police are investigating the spree of slashings.----------