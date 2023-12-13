Giants quarterback and New Jersey native Tommy DeVito earns hometown hero status after huge victory

CEDAR GROVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The name Tommy DeVito has been ringing bells across the Tri-State ever since the Giants quarterback led the team to a much-needed victory Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

The 25-year-old who grew up less than 30 minutes from MetLife Stadium has started four games and led coach Brian Daboll's team to wins over Washington, New England and a stunning come-from-behind, last-second 24-22 decision over Green Bay on Monday.

All eyes are now on the hometown hero - the man, who is not a myth, but a growing legend making Cedar Grove proud.

"With everything going on in the world, this is actually like a feel-good story," said Teri Kapiloff, who is also a resident of Cedar Grove. "He actually made the Giants relevant."

"He's gone out and done things that people didn't think he was capable to do," said Paul Grimes.

DeVito's parents were front and center on Monday Night Football, as the Giants kept their playoff hopes alive.

They hosted a tailgate party where Tommy's mother made chicken cutlets galore.

The family has been longtime customers of Lombardi's, where they now have a Tommy DeVito pizza, which features, as you might've guessed, chicken cutlets.

The owner of the restaurant says the DeVito's are the talk of the town.

"That's all you're hearing about," said Alfonso Lombardi. "Tommy DeVito everything. It's great. It really is."

DeVito became a champion when he played for Don Bosco Prep.

He gives back to the school, and recently paid a visit to uplift the students.

School officials say they knew DeVito was a special young man.

"Good for him that he made it," said Don Bosco Athletic Director Mark Szorc. "He pulled through the collegiate levels, and he's here. He's not going anywhere."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

