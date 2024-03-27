Man charged with attempted murder in pair of shootings in Tompkins Square Park

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to two separate shootings in Tompkins Square Park in the East Village.

Waldemar Alverio, 28, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

Police believe he opened fire in Tompkins Square Park on two separate occasions this month as part of an ongoing dispute with another man.

Two innocent bystanders were shot and injured by gunfire during the first shooting on March 16. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

Then last Thursday on March 22, a bullet flew through an apartment window, but fortunately no one was hurt.

