2 innocent bystanders shot inside Tompkins Square Park

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man and woman are recovering after being shot inside a Manhattan Park.

A heavy police presence filled Tompkins Square Park throughout Saturday afternoon as crime scene investigators searched for evidence. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m.

Police initially responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot inside the park. When officers got there, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his back and a 53-year-old woman shot in the right hip. Both of them, police say, were innocent bystanders.

At this point in the investigation, detectives believe the gunman was being assaulted by at least two other men in the park - when he pulled his weapon and opened fire. The bullets hit those two innocent bystanders who were out enjoying the beautiful weather.

Police say the shooter ran off westbound on East Ninth Street towards First Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

EMS took both victims to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Police are still looking for the gunman.

