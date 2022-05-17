Juveniles trapped after sand collapse at Toms River, New Jersey beach

By
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey -- Police in Toms River, New Jersey are responding to reports of juveniles trapped after sand collapsed on them.

According to a Facebook post, crews were dispatched at about 4:09 p.m. to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island.



Police said there were reports of juveniles trapped in the sand as it collapsed around them while digging.



EMS crews and multiple police units were responding, the post said.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

