Inflation is hitting everyone these days and apparently, even the tooth fairy is feeling the impact.

Kids' lost teeth cost 16% more than last year at average of $6.23, poll shows

According to an annual tooth fairy poll from Delta Dental, lost teeth cost 16 percent more this year compared to last year.

Kids today expect the tooth fairy to leave an average of six dollars and 23 cents under their pillows.

Delta Dental says that at this rate, a lost tooth could be worth 30 dollars in 2048.

