Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak forces world's largest latex glove maker to shut factories after more than 2,400 workers infected

The world's largest maker of rubber gloves is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at some of its factories in Malaysia.

Top Glove Corp. says it expects a two-to-four-week delay in deliveries after nearly 2,500 workers were infected by the coronavirus.

Nearly 5,800 workers have been screened so far, according to the company.

The government on Monday ordered the 28 Top Glove factories in Klang to shut down in stages to allow workers to undergo screening and mandatory quarantine after 2,453 factory workers tested positive for the virus.

The health ministry reported 1,511 more cases in the area on Tuesday.

The cluster of positive cases is raising the possibility of supply disruptions during the pandemic.

Top Glove says it produces 90 billion pieces of personal protective gear a year and exports to more than 195 countries with more than 2,000 customers worldwide.

"Top Glove wishes to assure our customers that we are working closely with the authorities through this period towards ensuring the continued safety and well-being of our employees and local community, which remains our utmost priority," the company said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronavirusu.s. & worldpandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations hit new record high
US could nearly double its COVID-19 cases in coming months
With NYC schools closed, city providing free meals for kids, adults
As cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYPD officers shot in Queens, suspect dead
As cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'
Biden signals stark shift with new national security team
Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony
Black Friday best bets and what not to buy
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Doctors save 5-year-old attacked by 6 dogs on way home from candy store
Show More
Search for man who attempted to rape teen girl
12-year-old genius boy accepted at Georgia Tech
David Dinkins dies, NYC's 1st Black mayor
Politicians, community leaders react to death of David Dinkins
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations hit new record high
More TOP STORIES News