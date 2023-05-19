Tori Spelling health: Actress says mold in home has been 'slowly killing' her family

How many kids does Tori Spelling have? The actress said she and her five children have been sickened by mold in their home.

NEW YORK -- Actress Tori Spelling is sharing her experience with what she calls extreme mold in her home. She said it made her family sick, "Good Morning America" reported.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum took to Instagram, asking her 1.7 million followers for lawyer recommendations, saying "our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that's been slowly killing us for 3 years."

Spelling first posted about the mold infection in her home she rents last week with photos of her and her five children at urgent care, writing they've been on a "continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again... Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on."

"Aside from things like skin and nail infections, usually the most common complaints that are associated with mold or fungal infection are usually respiratory - coughing, asthma, exacerbations, bronchitis," said Dr. Stephanie Widmer, an emergency medicine physician and medical toxicologist.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to mold can lead to stuffy nose, wheezing and red or itchy eyes and/or skin. Severe reactions can include fever and shortness of breath.

Spelling said that her family has experienced "Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy-like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well."

"The best thing you can do is kind of clear up the moisture in the environment, get rid of the mold, and the symptoms hopefully should go away," Widmer said.