NY officials say the state has spent the past 18 months planning for the eclipse, influx of tourists

How New York is preparing for the total solar eclipse bonanza in April

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Excitement and anticipation are building for the coming total eclipse, and for the state of New York, that means total preparation.

Safety is top of mind during the total eclipse that's bound to draw lots of people to western New York State.

"We have been planning for this for 18 months. We've created an inner-agency task force to ensure that we are promoting the tourism, but we are keeping people safe," said New York State Director of State Operations Kathryn Garcia.

So many visitors are expected that there's a website filled with eclipse-related details, a public service announcement featuring players from the Buffalo Bills.

It's a once-in-a-generation celestial experience for the region, and that's bound to be good for the economy.

"This is going to be great for our tourism, it's going to bring in thousands, if not millions, of people to localities all along the trajectory of this. It's going to be in Jamestown, Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Plattsburg and everything in between," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Like in Youngstown, New York where "Skydive the Falls" is offering a sky-diving experience during totality.

"To be in the sky while the sun gets covered by the moon is truly unbelievable," said Skydive the Falls co-owner Jason Berger said. "We're going to have our GoPros, we're going to have footage, it's going to be something that you can never probably do again."

But whether taken in from the sky, or on the ground, viewing an eclipse should only be done safely.

Officials are urging viewers not to look directly at the sun, and to get approved eclipse glasses.

Even though the eclipse lasts only a few minutes in each spot, state officials say people traveling to an area along the path need to plan accordingly.

"Pack your patience... we absolutely expect significant grid lock." said Jackie Bray of New York State Homeland Services. "You will be in traffic for several hours. It's still an absolute worth while thing to do, but we want to make sure you stay patient."

