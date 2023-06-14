Boat dedicated in honor of girl killed in BWI crash on Long Island; officials issue safety reminder

Officials on Long Island are reminding boaters to not operate vessels while intoxicated.

BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- As the weather gets warmer, Long Island officials are reminding people to boat safely and responsibly.

The Town of Babylon held an event to raise awareness for owners not to operate vessels while intoxicated.

One of the boats law enforcement uses to guard the waters was named in honor of Brianna Lieneck who was killed in a crash in 2005.

The 11-year-old's nickname was Breezy.

Her mother was emotional at the ceremony Wednesday morning.

"There are some days that I think Brianna's life was taken unfortunately, but I think that her life was taken to possibly save other lives," Gina Lieneck said.

Officials say boating while intoxicated is the leading cause of injuries and incidents off Long Island.

The Town of Babylon is reminding the public of the importance of following boating regulations.

The New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department said in its 2022 Recreation Boating Report: "Alcohol and drug use is a significant cause of fatal boating incidents in New York. Between 2005 and 2022, intoxication was found to be the primary contributing factor in 79 fatalities (21.4%), of all boating deaths. In 2022, alcohol or drugs, including marijuana are known to have been present in 7 of the total fatalities for the year."

"Boating while Intoxicated: If you are a motorized vessel operator who is 16 years of age or older, you are prohibited from operating under the influence with passengers who are 15 years of age or younger aboard. Consequences for doing so:

- Conviction of a Class E felony: jail time and/or a fine of $1,000-5,000

- For a 2nd offense, conviction of a class D felony: jail time and/or a fine of $2,000- 10,000

- Your vessel operation privileges can be suspended for 24 months The Court can consider vehicular traffic law violations from within the past 10 years when sentencing for related navigational law violations. Courts sentencing for related vehicular traffic violation can consider related navigational law violations. (Violations on the water can be considered in traffic court and Road violations can be considered in boat court)."

