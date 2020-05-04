feel good

Artist recreates 'Toy Story' scenes on NC roof amid COVID-19

By
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A man is getting attention online for recreating scenes of "Toy Story" on his roof.

Inspired by his love of the movies, artist Bradley Carter started displaying "Toy Story" characters on the back of his truck in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Since then, Carter has put Woody, Buzz and company in poses familiar to fans of the four movies.

His creativity not only captured the attention of neighborhood children but also stars like "Frozen" star Josh Gad.

In April, Gad posted a photo of Carter's work to Instagram.



"It's been shared hundreds of thousands of times from our website. Then you see it popping up on other people's sites, and stuff like that. So it's just taken on a life of its own," said Carter.

Carter said he's almost done recreating scenes from "Toy Story 4."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago and Pixar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnorth carolinaartmoviespixardisneycoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel goodtoys
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
11-year-old Houston girl bringing joy to kids, one toy at a time
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
CEO gives $1.6M made in stock market to employees
From props to face shields!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outcry
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
AccuWeather: May chill brings wind, cooler temperatures
NYC honors EMT from Colorado died while fighting COVID-19
Uber to roll out new rules for face coverings
Nurse visiting from out of state fights off attempted rapist
Northeast states join in PPE purchasing partnership
Show More
Small plane flips over during landing on Long Island
Mayor: NYC 'cannot afford a boomerang' of COVID-19 cases
NYC will have 30,000 coronavirus test kits by week's end
Attention knuckleheads: NJ highway signs draw criticism, praise
Not wearing masks is 'disrespectful' to frontline workers: Cuomo
More TOP STORIES News