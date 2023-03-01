A crash on the Long Island Expressway between a truck and a tractor trailer is causing major traffic. John Del Giorno has details.

Crash between tractor trailer, truck causes bumper to bumper traffic on Long Island Expressway

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A crash on the Long Island Expressway between a truck and a tractor trailer is causing major traffic.

The accident happened before rush hour Wednesday on the westbound side of the Long Island Expressway just past the Cross Island Parkway.

News Copter 7 was overhead the crash, where it appeared that the tractor trailer rear-ended a pickup truck that had an office trailer attached to it.

All westbound lanes are blocked except for the right lane, causing bumper to bumper delays back into Nassau County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

