Tractor-trailer overturns into several buildings in Paterson

It happened on Carroll Street just off Park Avenue in the early morning hours.
The trailer appeared to have detached from the truck and careened into the side of the buildings.
The crash caused structural damage to at least one of the buildings as bricks could be seen lying on the sidewalk.
So far, there is no word on any injuries.
Crews were working to get the tractor-trailer upright again so they could move it out of the way.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
