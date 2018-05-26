TRAFFIC

19-year-old woman dies after speeding Mercedes strikes her Uber in Queens

AJ Ross has more on the deadly car crash in Queens.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A young woman with a promising future has died after a speeding Mercedes struck her Uber Thursday night in Queens, and the driver of the Mercedes was charged.

Police said 19-year-old Gabriella Deen, of Queens, died shortly after her Uber, heading eastbound on Archer Avenue in Jamaica, was hit by a speeding Mercedes traveling north on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard around 11:00 p.m.

Deen was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 28-year-old male Uber driver and a 23-year-old man also riding in the vehicle were taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The driver, 19-year-old Alfaheed Odesanya, of Queens, was charged with criminally negligent homicide. Police said his car blew a red light and was speeding.

Loved ones said Deen was an incredibly bright and talented young woman who would call her younger siblings from college to read them bedtime stories.

A graduate of Williamsburg Charter High School and majoring in criminal justice at Florida Gulf Coast University, she had a bright future ahead.

"She's a very smart young lady, responsible and a great big sister," said Michelle Sanchez, Deen's mother.

Before the accident Friday night, she was catching up with friends when she decided to call an Uber home.

"We have to bury our daughter because two careless people were speeding," Sanchez said.

