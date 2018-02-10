TRAFFIC

2 dead in crash on Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating a crash on the Southern State Parkway in Suffolk County early Saturday morning that left two people dead.

Police say it happened at about 1:23 a.m. east of Exit 42 in Bay Shore.

A two-door,1995 Acura Integra left the roadway and struck several trees in the center median, police said.

The driver, 21-year-old Aliem Davis, and the only passenger, 22-year-old Elliot Rodriguez, both of Bay Shore, were pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call (631) 756-3300.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashaccidentcar crashBay ShoreSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News