2 young girls seriously injured in crash in New Dorp

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two young girls were injured in a crash in New Dorp, Staten Island Wednesday night.The girls, ages 8 and 10, were in a northbound Honda Accord when their vehicle was struck by a Dodge Charger, traveling in the same direction on Hylan Boulevard, just after 9:35 p.m.The 22-year-old driver of the Charger appears to have been attempting a right hand turn from the center lane onto Bryant Avenue.The vehicles collided, sending the Honda Accord, traveling in the right lane, into a utility pole.The 50-year-old driver of the Accord was not injured. He is a relative of the two girls, who were taken to Staten Island University Hospital in serious condition.The driver of the Charger, who was not injured, was taken into custody for possibly driving with a suspended license.The vehicles crashed right in front of the NYPD's 122nd Precinct stationhouse.----------