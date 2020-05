Coronavirus News: 20 homeless people take shelter on MTA bus in Brooklyn: Video

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The overnight shutdown of the New York City subway system has made for a dangerous situation in Brooklyn.20 homeless people took shelter on an MTA shuttle bus in Coney Island.The bus operator called police, but several of the homeless refused to go willingly and eventually were taken off the bus.An extensive cleaning operation took place.Mayor Bill de Blasio insists the homeless outreach plan is working, while MTA officials say that it's a work in progress.