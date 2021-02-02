Winter Storm Update: Above-ground subway, LIRR, Metro-North back in service after nor'easter

On the Upper West Side, a water main break at 103rd Street and Broadway caused delays and multiple impacts to 1 2 3 train service.
The MTA posted the following Tuesday morning:
*2 trains are running on the 5 line between 149 St-Grand Concourse and Nevins St.
*There is no 3 train service in Manhattan at this time.
*1 train service is suspended between 137 St-City College and Times Sq-42 St.
Elsewhere, LIRR and Metro-North resumed service at 4 a.m., with LIRR operating on a weekend schedule.
PATH service remains suspended system-wide.
MTA Bridges and Tunnels' ban on empty tractor trailers and tandem trucks remains in effect.
The Staten Island Railway is operating, and the Staten Island Ferry is running modified schedule.
NYC ferry service was delayed while crews worked to clear snow at each landing.
Alternate side street parking in the city is suspended through the rest of the week, but parking meter rules remain in effect.
Additional information:
MTA Bridges and Tunnels
MTA Bridges and Tunnels personnel have activated full inclement weather preparedness for all facilities. Staffing will be maintained at the level necessary to fight the storm with up to 300 employees engaged in weather-related activities.
Due to expected high wind conditions, a ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks was in effect on all MTA bridges starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.
Bridges and Tunnels will be closely monitoring the weather and implement additional appropriate restrictions as needed.
Fleet Operations garages were activated throughout the storm to maintain the availability of all storm-fighting equipment and material including:
- 8,100 tons of salt
- 50 portable snow blowers/throwers
- 74 truck mountable snow plows/salt spreaders
- 45 portable generators
- 31 front loaders
- 31 wreckers/tow trucks
- 25 variable message signs
- 23 bucket trucks
- 17 weather monitoring stations
- 14 light tow vehicles
- 12 chainsaws
- 10 forklifts
-10 torches
- 10 car carrier trailers
Bridges are equipped with embedded roadway sensors for temperature and above-ground atmospheric sensors that deliver real-time information on wind velocity, wind direction, humidity, and precipitation via wireless communication. These sensors record data used to determine if speed restrictions are necessary.
Flooding conditions will be closely monitored and appropriate mitigation measures will be put into place as needed. All non-critical roadwork will be suspended during the storm with contractors on-site and/or available to assist with weather-related response and mitigation.
New Jersey Transit
New Jersey Transit will temporarily suspend all service Monday, except the Atlantic City Rail Line, which will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
On Tuesday, NJ TRANSIT will resume regular weekday schedules for services in South Jersey, but services in North and Central Jersey will resume operations with a delayed start as weather conditions permit.
That includes: Newark Light Rail, which will resume service at noon and operate on a weekday schedule for the remainder of the service day -- and Hudson-Bergen Light Rai, which will resume at the start of the service day and operate on a Saturday/Sunday schedule for the entire service day.
Port Authority buses
Due to the impending snowstorm, all bus service in and out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal was suspended Monday, February 1. Please check with your carrier for specific information and resumption of service.
Metro-North Railroad
Metro-North plans to resume service by 4 a.m. Tuesday ahead of the morning rush after earlier suspensions.
The last Metro-North trains running to and from Grand Central on Monday left around 3 p.m.
Metro-North is closely monitoring conditions and may further modify or suspend service if the snowfall is heavy. In ice storms, blizzards, or sustained winds over 39 mph, train service may be severely curtailed or suspended, especially if there are frozen switches, downed trees, or a loss of third rail or overhead catenary power.
Metro-North Railroad installed third rail snowshoes on its electric trains to scrape ice off of exposed third rails, is shrouding exposed train couplers with snow covers to keep snow out, is treating exposed shoes with deicer, and is spraying door panels with an anti-freeze agent.
Metro-North Railroad has snow-fighting equipment ready to go, strategically located at facilities around the system.
Switches - the interlocking tracks that allow rail traffic controllers to route trains from one track to another - are being treated with an anti-freeze agent and lubricated. Metro-North Railroad uses electric switch heaters.
Long Island Rail Road
The Long Island Rail Road will resume service Tuesday at 4 a.m and will operate on a weekend schedule.
The last LIRR trains to and from Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal on Momday left between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Due to the extreme cold currently hitting the service territory, LIRR station waiting rooms will remain open through Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The LIRR is closely monitoring weather forecasts as the upcoming storm nears its service area and may further modify or suspend service if the snowfall is heavy. In ice storms, blizzards, or sustained winds over 39 mph, train service may be severely curtailed or suspended, especially if there are frozen switches or there is a loss of third rail power.
The LIRR reminds customers to travel only if necessary on Monday and Tuesday. Railroad crews will be out across the service territory working to keep trains moving for those who need them. Those who must travel are urged to be cautious on station staircases/platforms and when boarding/exiting trains. Customers who are planning to travel are encouraged to check the LIRR TrainTime app, MyMTA app, or new.mta.info, for the latest service information.
Access-A-Ride
Access-A-Ride paratransit service will continue to provide service, with vehicles using tire chains and all-weather tires, although shared trips and feeder service will be suspended during the storm. Reservations are being accepted on a 24-hour booking cycle instead of the usual 48-hour booking cycle. Customers may experience additional travel and wait times. Customers may want to reconsider travel, unless medically necessary. The Paratransit Command Center will be monitoring the storm to track and respond to immobilized vehicles and customers.
New York City Transit has coordinated a procedure with New York City first-responders and the NYC Office of Emergency Management for rescuing customers on immobilized vehicles or those who develop medical needs during storms.
NY Waterway Ferry Service
All NY Waterway ferry service was suspended on Monday, February 1 due to severe winter weather. NY Waterway will issue updates on Tuesday's service as the storm develops.
Tri-State air travel update
Early Tuesday morning, area airports were reporting the following flight cancellation percentages: LaGuardia 59% cancelled; Kennedy 42% cancelled; Newark 27% cancelled.
