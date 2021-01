Live Updates: NYC schools move to remote learning due to snow

EMBED >More News Videos There will be no in-person learning for New York City schools Monday due to the incoming winter storm, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- All New York City students will move to remote learning on Monday because of the winter storm.Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement during a morning news conference.As for Tuesday, he says no decision has been made yet.Food distribution will be canceled at schools as well as the learning bridges childcare program for Monday.Mayor de Blasio says alternate side parking for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled.De Blasio says the open streets program on Monday night has been canceled.The mayor says code blue is in effect Monday to protect those folks on the streets.Monday appointments have been postponed at New York City vaccine sites."Last thing we want to do is to urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this," de Blasio said. "It doesn't make sense."The hope is to get Tuesday appointments in.The NJSP is urging New Jersey residents to prepare for a nor'easter that will affect the entire state. Most of NJ will be under a Winter Storm Warning. If you do not need to travel, please stay home.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare their emergency response assets ahead of a winter storm that could bring heavy snow and gusting winds to the Tri-State area.Cuomo urged New Yorkers to closely monitor their local forecast and be prepared for potential power outages."I have directed state agencies to prepare all emergency response assets and they stand ready to assist any of our local partners who may need help in the coming days," Cuomo said. "We will also be closely watching the response of utility companies to ensure any power outages are addressed immediately."A release from the governor's office says the Department of Transportation has 1,625 full-size snowplows that it can deploy in addition to hundreds of other plows, loaders, snowblowers, and graders.Road preparations were already underway on Long Island Saturday.At a briefing outside a Department of Public Works salt garage in Hicksville, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran urged people to stay at home when the storm hits."This time it's really important since it's going on for so long, we're going to need to have our county guys and gals," Curran said. "We're asking you to stay off the roads as much as possible for our crews and for the other crews, but also for your own safety."Curran said the county has more than 21,000 tons of salt and 850 tons of sand ready to go.There will be 115 plow trucks out on the road throughout the height of the storm over the next day and on Saturday, they started to brine roads.People have been asked to stay off the roads during the brunt of the storm.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app