NYC digs out from monster snowstorm; schools to stay all remote Tuesday

Service was suspended Monday afternoon as crews worked to clear snow off those elevated tracks.
Officials were anticipating some delays today.
NYC public schools will stay all remote on Tuesday after in-person learning was suspended Monday.
Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New York will remain closed Tuesday, another "traditional snow day" with no remote learning.
Archdiocese high schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.
The city has canceled all scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations for Monday and Tuesday, and food distribution and the learning bridges childcare program were canceled at schools for Monday.
"Last thing we want to do is to urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this," de Blasio said. "It doesn't make sense."
Vaccinations are expected to resume on Wednesday.
The goal is to allow for outdoor dining in the city to resume tonight. However, the mayor has said that is dependent on how the cleanup goes.
Outdoor dining was suspended during the storm, with some restaurants leaving their heaters on to melt snow.
Others removed the roofs of their structures, fearing they might collapse under the weight of the snow.
The city continues to rely on New Yorkers to stay off the roads as they dig out.
"Give everyone in the Sanitation Department the ability to do their job by staying out of their way," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "It's overwhelming... all over the five boroughs New Yorkers are heeding that call, they're staying home, they're staying off the streets. That's good. Keep doing it until this is all over."
As for MTA buses, they are running on a reduced schedule today, 75 percent of normal.
Commuters are urged to give themselves extra time if they have to head out.
Alternate side parking has been suspended for the rest of the week.
