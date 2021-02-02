weather

Plows making progress in Westchester and Rockland counties, but icy conditions persist

By Eyewitness News
ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- In Rockland County, the roads are looking much better Tuesday morning, but the area did get nearly two feet of snow.

Plow drivers had to cope with near white-out conditions. 56 plow operators are out on the roads and will be working 16-hour shifts until all of the secondary roads are cleared.

There was a State of Emergency in effect in Rockland County until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

But, now drivers are starting to see some blacktop, although conditions are very slick.

In Westchester County, there were many stranded and disabled vehicles on the snow-covered roads.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Saw Mill River Parkway.

There were a few power outages reported, but not as many as were feared with the storm's high winds.

Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Monday morning for Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties, as well as New York City and Long Island.


