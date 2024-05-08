Bethpage Air Show 2024 to kick off unofficial start of summer at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- The Bethpage Air Show is on the way, ready to again kick off the unofficial start of summer at Jones Beach on Long Island!

The 2024 Bethpage Air Show will take place Saturday, May 25th, and Sunday, May 26th, from 10:00am until 3:00pm each day. Organizers are pleased to welcome back the United States Navy Blue Angels as the headliners, and to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Bethpage Air Show.

Also back again is the Bethpage Air Show Mobile App. Text 'Airshow' to 516-842-4400 to download the app for performer and sponsor information, a site map, helpful FAQs to prepare you for the show, and more to come!

WATCH: 2023 Bethpage Air Show: Chantee Lans flies with the Thunderbirds

Chantee Lans got a chance to fly with the Thunderbirds before the Bethpage Air Show.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of this year's air show, and it will be featured in our 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer' special.

Watch it on Saturday, May 25th at 7 p.m. - on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC7NY!

