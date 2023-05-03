Watch 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer,' your guide to fun in the sun

Watch "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" wherever you stream ABC7NY

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Join ABC7NY and the Eyewitness News team for our 2024 edition of "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer."

Our team of Long Island reporters will take you to the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach for all the high-flying stunts. Plus, get ready to experience the thrill of taking a leap with the US Navy Blue Angels aviation team.

We share tips about the air show, and what to do on Long Island all summer long.

We hope you can join us on May 25th at 7pm. And meantime, sample our Kickoff to Summer fun from 2023!

Eyewitness News Reporter Ryan Field reports aboard the USS Wasp for the 35th annual Fleet Week in New York City.

Brittany Bell interviews Linda Armyn, the Bethpage Air Show Coordinator, about what you can expect this weekend.

Brittany Bell interviews Mike Goulian, a Bethpage AIrshow aerobatic pilot about this weekend's show.

