Brittany Bell twists and turns through the air in fly-along with the Blue Angels

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- No thrill or rollercoaster in the world could prepare you for a wild ride in the skies with the United States Navy Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels consist of some of the best pilots our military has to offer, performing some of the most breathtaking aerial stunts you will ever see.

On Friday, Eyewitness News meteorologist Brittany Bell got to go on a thrilling fly-along.

While Brittany says she considers herself a thrill seeker, this ride was sure to test her limits.

Before she was airborne, she got a briefing.

William Marzillier, a math teacher at Farmingdale School District, got the first ride and gave Brittany some tips.

"You know what it is? It's just squeezing your legs. I didn't black out or grey out," Marzillier said.

The flight kicked off with a sharp climb and a roll. Brittany immediately put her breathing to the test.

The first maneuver was a barrel roll going upside down and pulling 4.8 Gs. Then they did a loop pulling 3.5 to 4 Gs.

Then it was time for the higher G moves. First a minimum radius turn, a left turn starting out and 7.5 Gs. Then they flew upside down.

If that wasn't enough, Brittany's pilot then showed her the highest maneuver, called the "sneak to vertical rolls." It involves accelerating to just under the speed of sound and then going straight up in the air.

At 7.4 Gs, Brittany said it was the one time in the flight that she almost blacked out. Then they went the opposite direction pulling zero Gs.

The last move before touching back down on solid ground was the carrier break.

So, what was it like for Brittany?

"At a certain point I thought about grabbing the sick bag, but thankfully I didn't need to use it," Bell said.

She called it an "unforgettable experience."

Consider it a bucket list item, now checked off.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of this year's air show, and it will be featured in our 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer' special.

Watch it on Saturday, May 25th at 7 p.m. - on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC7NY!

----------

