At least 2 dead, vehicle split in half in horrific Westchester County crash

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- At least two people are dead and several others hospitalized following a violent, two-car crash in Yonkers.

The vehicles crashed on Riverdale Avenue at Culver Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the cars was so badly damaged it was split in half.



One resident described the horrific scene.

"I heard a very loud noise. Unusual. Never seen anything worse. So I went to the window because I live nearby and I see a guy running and saying, 'Oh my God, oh my god!'" said Maria Delgado. "I get dressed up and come out and the car is split in half with dead bodies on one side and on this side... and the white car opposite from the way it was coming."

At least two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other people were taken to the hospital.

Riverdale Avenue was shut down at the scene for hours as police worked to determine exactly what led up to the crash.
Neighbors say speeding has been a problem on this wide open avenue.

"I get very nervous because I drive and I live here," said Maria Delgado. "I pass by this street many times, but I always look out.... "The roads are very well, you know, there are the lines and everything. There shouldn't be that many accidents. People are driving reckless."

