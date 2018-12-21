TRAFFIC

Bad weather hampers holiday travel as more than 1/3 of all Americans hit the roads, skies

Rob Nelson reports on the busy holiday travel this year.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Millions of Americans are either on the move or getting ready to hit the roads and skies.

AAA predicts that more than 112 million people -- more than a third of all Americans -- will travel during the holiday season.

The "official" travel period starts Saturday and ends on New Year's Day, during which time AAA estimates 6.7 million people will travel by air.

The bad weather that arrived Thursday night and is expected to continue through Friday afternoon was putting a damper on travel, with flight delays and cancellations and flooding on roadways, but many people spent Thursday morning and afternoon scrambling to alter their plans ahead of the storm.

The rain should be gone by Friday evening, leaving many hopeful of easier driving and flying after work.

More Americans will travel by car this holiday season than ever before, with Thursday and Friday some of the busiest days on roadways.

