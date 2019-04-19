Traffic

Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by car on Long Island

SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- A child was airlifted to the hospital in unknown condition after being struck by a car on Long Island Friday afternoon.

It happened on Merrick Road at Washington Avenue in Seaford around 1:40 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Members of New York Physical Therapy and Wellness heard the loud crash from their office on Merrick Road and ran out to help.

"There was a woman who was helping him, and she was stabilizing him," Ron Bredow said.

Bredow said he directed traffic around the boy until police and EMS arrived.

The boy was lying in the middle of the street about 30 feet in front of the car, according to witnesses.

It appears the boy may have flown onto the hood of the car and into the windshield, which was cracked.

Witnesses said the boy was awake and conscious after the incident and that he appeared to have an arm injury and may have also hurt his head.

He may have been attempted to run across the street to meet friends at the time, possibly trying to beat a light that had just turned green.

The investigation is ongoing.

