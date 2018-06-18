The city has a plan to help commuters cope with the 15-month L-train shutdown, with legislation aimed at spreading information and dealing with concerns.One bill would create information centers in Manhattan and Brooklyn to help update the progress of the repairs to the Canarsie Tunnel.The centers would also inform people of transportation alternatives.The New York City Council will also consider a bill to create an ombudsman, who would receive comments and investigate complaints about the project.Part of the work being done during the L-train shutdown will include an increase in access for people with disabilities.Monday, disability rights advocates will announce a partial settlement of a lawsuit aimed at stopping the project.The lawsuit, filed against the MTA, New York City Transit Authority, and the DOT, called for more research into the environmental impact of the shutdown and fully accessible L-train stops.----------