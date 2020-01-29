Traffic

Crash involving 4 trucks snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike

MILLTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crash involving four trucks is snarling traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the outer roadway just north of interchage 8A in Milltown and involved a car carrier, a tractor trailer and two box trucks.

All lanes of the southbound outer roadway were blocked, backing up traffic for miles.

Rubbernecking delays were also significantly impacting northbound traffic.

At this point, it is unclear if the scene will be cleared by the evening commute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmilltownmiddlesex countynew jersey turnpiketractor trailertruck crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens steal charity truck, crash into car and home: Police
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
Pit bull puppy stolen during home burglary in New Jersey
Show More
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition, bond increased
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
More TOP STORIES News