Crash involving 4 trucks snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike

MILLTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crash involving four trucks is snarling traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday afternoon.It happened in the southbound lanes of the outer roadway just north of interchage 8A in Milltown and involved a car carrier, a tractor trailer and two box trucks.All lanes of the southbound outer roadway were blocked, backing up traffic for miles.Rubbernecking delays were also significantly impacting northbound traffic.At this point, it is unclear if the scene will be cleared by the evening commute.