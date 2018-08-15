Loading up on the ferry for the first ever route from the Bronx! This will cut commute times in half for some. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/FTVrYRSnHx — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) August 15, 2018

Ferry service arrives in the Bronx for the first time on Wednesday.It is being called a game-changer for those living in the East Bronx, who for years have had to catch the bus and then the train to get into Manhattan.Now they can get to that first stop in Manhattan in about 30 minutes, just a fraction of the time it took before.The ferry launching Wednesday morning leaves from Clason Point Park in Soundview.It travels from the Bronx to Wall Street/Pier 11 with stops at East 90th and East 34th streets.The total travel time from Soundview to Wall Street is between 46 and 54 minutes.Nearly two dozen trips are planned during weekdays.There are two bus routes helping get commuters to the ferry dock in Soundview.The dock was specially built to accommodate the new ferry.----------