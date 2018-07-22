TRAFFIC

FIRST ON 7: Crews racing to repair damage following Saturday LIRR derailment

Lucy Yang has more on the LIRR derailment from Penn Station.

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A LIRR train derailed as it was moving through the West Side Yard on Saturday evening, the MTA reports.

Officials report the two cars in the middle of the train derailed. There was no one on board the train at the time, except for one employee, who suffered back pain.

As a result, eight trains will be cancelled or partially canceled during the Monday morning rush.

The following trains are affected:

Babylon Branch:
-The 6:57AM train from Freeport due Penn Station at 7:40AM is cancelled. Customers can take the 6:32AM train from Babylon to Penn, departing from Freeport at 6:56AM.

-The 7:29AM train from Freeport due Penn Station at 8:11AM is cancelled. Customers can take the 7:10AM train from Babylon to Penn, departing Freeport at 7:38AM.

Hempstead Branch:
-The 6:58AM train from Hempstead due Penn Station at 7:52AM is cancelled. Customers can take the 7:12AM train from Hempstead to Penn, which will make an added stop at Jamaica.
Port Washington Branch:
-The 6:17AM train from Port Washington due Penn Station at 7:03AM is cancelled. Customers can take the the 6:27AM train from Port Washington to Penn.

-The 8:26AM train from Great Neck due Penn Station at 8:59AM is cancelled. Customers can take the 8:40AM train from Great Neck to Penn.

Ronkonkoma Branch:
-The 6:54AM train from Central Islip due Penn Station at 8:06AM will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can take the next westbound train to Penn.


Far Rockaway Branch:
-The 8:10AM train from Far Rockaway due Penn Station at 9:05AM is cancelled. Customers can take the 8:19AM train from Far Rockaway to Penn.

Oyster Bay Branch
-The 7:26AM train from East Williston due Penn at 8:14AM will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can take the next westbound train to Penn.

An investigation into the cause of the derailment is underway.
