'Child at play' sign installed after girl's letter to Long Island officials

Isabella Marroquin wrote a letter to Hempstead officials asking for a sign to remind drivers to slow down.
On Wednesday, town officials unveiled two 'children at play' signs near her home on Greengrove Avenue in Uniondale.
Marroquin's mother Andrea Delgado says her daughter was inspired to act on her concerns by a social studies lesson about writing a letter to the editor.
"Some people just don't care about the kids being in the middle of the street or if they're walking and so my daughter said she was concerned so this was the time for her to write the letter," Delgado said.
Marroquin's mom says the sign is going to be a good thing for the neighborhood.
She also says she is proud of her daughter and she thinks the sign is just the beginning for Marroquin, who she says, is very always outspoken.
