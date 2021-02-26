Society

Long Island girl's hearing loss discovered from mask mandate leads to help for boy in Honduras

By
PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- The family of a four-year-old girl from Port Washington who has hearing loss is helping a young boy in Honduras get new hearing aids after connecting with his mother over Facebook.

Ruby Ganci's parents discovered their daughter's hearing loss at the beginning of the pandemic.

"As everyone started putting masks on she would say things like, 'Move your mask. I can't hear what you're saying,'" said Lindsay Ganci, Ruby's mother.

Ruby got hearing aides last May.

Shortly after, the family started a foundation called Hear with Ruby to help children with hearing loss.

Earlier this week, Lindsay Ganci was reading through a Facebook group for parents of children with hearing loss and saw a post by a woman in Honduras who was trying to find a pair of used hearing aides for her son.

Iris Gomez Valle's six-year-old son, Nathan, has hearing loss as a result of complications during birth.

"We started noticing when he was three years old that he wasn't talking," Valle told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne. "He seemed lost, like, in his own world."

Valle said a month ago Nathan's used hearing aids stopped working. She can't afford a new pair as she is currently in medical school. A properly fitted pair for Nathan would cost approximately $3,200. Valle turned to the Facebook group.

"I asked if maybe someone had a spare of used hearing aids or knew about someone willing to donate used hearing aids," she said.

Ganci responded.

"I reached out to Iris and said, 'Can I help? What do you need? We don't have a ton of money raised, but we do have a few hundreds dollars,'" Ganci said.

In just a few days, Ganci was able to raise $2,000 and on Friday the family held a bake sale outside their home in Port Washington. Several local businesses donated baked goods.

"This is an amazing town of people who care," Ganci said.

Ganci also put Valle in touch with Ruby's audiologist who is helping make sure Nathan gets the proper set of hearing aids.

Valle said she is grateful to Ganci.

"I received this act of kindness from someone that doesn't even know me. She understood my struggle," Valle said.

Ruby understands she is helping Nathan. The two have met over a Facebook video chat.

ALSO READ | ABC7 Unite: Dr. Jewel Plummer Cobb blazed a path for Black women in higher education
EMBED More News Videos

A pioneer in the field of cancer research, Dr. Jewel Plummer Cobb advanced the treatment of skin cancer and paved the way for other women and minorities in a field traditionally dominated by white men.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyport washingtonnassau countyhearing aid
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to third son
10 hurt in multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn
Carranza steps down, Porter to serve as NYC Schools Chancellor
Suspect 'didn't like the way' Chinatown stabbing victim looked at him
Man's driveway blocked by toppled tree months after Isaias
Black photographer, VR engineer continue to blaze trails
Show More
Who is Meisha Porter? Meet NYC's new schools chancellor
The Countdown: Key points to know about Biden's COVID relief bill
Lamborghini crashes fleeing NYC traffic stop, 2 run from scene
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction
2 Black inventors changed the way we clean clothes and our streets
More TOP STORIES News