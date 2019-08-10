Traffic

Heading to LaGuardia Airport: What you need to know after traffic shift

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Traffic patterns entering LaGuardia Airport have officially shifted following nightmare delays in the area on Thursday and Friday.

The Port Authority has shifted several exits to the airport Saturday morning to accommodate construction.

Starting Saturday at 6 a.m., the westbound Grand Central Parkway exits to LaGuardia were shifted.

The previous exit 6 has closed. Exit 7 was renamed exit 6, which now takes motorists to Terminal B and 94th Street.

A new exit 7 has opened, which will go only to Delta Terminals C and D.



Although traffic early Saturday morning seemed to be running smoothly, construction certainly caused frustrating gridlock outside the terminals on Thursday.

Complicating the situation, the airport was busier than normal because more than 300 flights were canceled Wednesday due to stormy weather. And this is all happening during the peak of the summer travel season.

By late afternoon, it had become the second busiest day in the airport's history.

Some people even got out of their cars and taxis amid the traffic and walked on exit ramps to get to and from the airport.

Travelers in a hurry to catch their flights had to drag their luggage across the overpass above the Grand Central Parkway.

"I've been flying in and out of this airport for over 10 years and never seen anything like this -- it was nuts," said Laura Lewandowski, who was flying to Chicago. "The shuttle was crowded. It was just like kind of one of those perfect storms."

LaGuardia Airport acknowledged the frustrations on Twitter.



The summer months are also peak construction season. This, in particular, is a part of an $8 billion project to rebuild LaGuardia.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said this is all a part of an ongoing process.

"What's happening at LaGuardia is someways unavoidable. LaGuardia is being rebuilt, it was one of the worst airports in the country," Cuomo told WNYC.

The Port Authority has increased police presence by over 50% to manage the traffic flow.

Sunday is a peak travel day, so asking all drivers heading to the airport to be careful and reminding all travelers to allow extra time when heading out.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citylaguardia airporttraffic
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail
Salmonella prompts closure of Long Island restaurant
Bronx car owners angry after nearly a dozen vehicles vandalized
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
Police: Man misses MTA bus, follows it, pulls gun on driver
FDNY: Personal information of more than 10,000 EMS patients may have been exposed
Conforto loses shirt as streaking Mets win 7th
Show More
NYC mom accused of letting toddlers die of internal injuries
Trump met by protests in Hamptons ahead of fundraiser
14th Street Busway plan put on hold indefinitely, DOT confirms
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Report: 'Serious structural deficiencies' found at 1/3 of subway stations
More TOP STORIES News