TRAFFIC

Icing causes some accidents, road closures in New Jersey and on Long Island

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Motorists are advised to use caution on some area roadways Sunday following numerous reports of icy roads and some accidents.

In New Jersey, Route 18 is closed from Ocean Township to Colts Neck due to icing.

Some accidents were reported on Long Island due to the icing, and Sunrise Highway remains closed from Exits 48 - 49.

The stretch between Exits 42 - 44 was closed earlier but has now been reopened.

There were also reports of icing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway near Manorville.

The LIE near Exit 70 was closed due to an icing situation and an overturned vehicle.

