JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A three-vehicle crash sent one smashing into a check-cashing store in the Jamaica section of Queens
The vehicles collided on Jamaica Avenue at 5:45 a.m.
One of the vehicles crashed into the front of a check-cashing store
Three people were taken to nearby Jamaica Hospital with injuries.
The Buildings Department will determine the structural integrity of the building
Multiple vehicle accident sends one crashing into store
