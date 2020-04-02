Traffic

Multiple vehicle accident sends one crashing into store

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A three-vehicle crash sent one smashing into a check-cashing store in the Jamaica section of Queens

The vehicles collided on Jamaica Avenue at 5:45 a.m.

One of the vehicles crashed into the front of a check-cashing store

Three people were taken to nearby Jamaica Hospital with injuries.

The Buildings Department will determine the structural integrity of the building
