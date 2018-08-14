NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City has become the first in the nation to put a cap on the number of ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft allowed on the street.
Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill placing a temporary cap on new licenses into law on Tuesday.
The City Council passed a bill last week that imposes a one-year ban on new licenses for app-based for-hire vehicles.
"The City is sending a clear message: we're putting hardworking New Yorkers ahead of corporations," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "The City Council has spoken boldly, and now we can act. We are taking immediate action for the benefit of more than 100,000 hard-working New Yorkers who deserve a fair wage, and halting the flood of new cars grinding our streets to a halt. I'd like to thank Speaker Johnson, Council Member Levin, the City Council and advocates for seeing this legislation through."
Drivers of those for-hire vehicles lined up for last-minute registration of their cars before the bill was signed:
Some New Yorkers don't think it's a good deal, but lawmakers hope the limitations will help reduce congestion and protect taxi drivers who have seen a steep decline in income.
The legislation also allows the city to set a base-pay rate for drivers that could be $17.20 an hour. The minimum compensation rule will go into effect by October.
Backers of the proposals said both the traditional yellow cab industry and drivers for app-based services are suffering as for-hire cars flood the city's streets. They said the growth of ride-hailing apps has also worsened traffic congestion.
"Today, New York City is hitting pause on the economic hemorrhaging that has left tens of thousands of immigrant families in chaos and despair," the New York Taxi Workers Alliance said in a statement Tuesday.
"Driver incomes across all sectors have been in a downward spiral as Uber and Lyft flooded our streets," the advocacy group said. "The immediate cap on new for-hire vehicles puts a stop to that. Now, yellow taxi, green cab, black car, livery, Uber and Lyft drivers can finally hope for stability."
Opponents of the legislation say Uber and Lyft provide much-needed service to areas outside of Manhattan that are underserved by traditional taxis. They also said black and Hispanic New Yorkers need ride-hailing apps because taxi drivers often won't stop for them.
"They're talking about putting a cap on Uber, do you know how difficult it is for black people to get a yellow cab in New York City?" The Rev. Al Sharpton previously tweeted.
Some information from The Associated Press
