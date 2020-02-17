Traffic

Motorbikes on the subway baffles passengers, police

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD says it is investigating a video circulating on social media that shows 3 men taking motorbikes onto a subway car.

According to Connor Bell, who took the video, incident took place December 11th, just after 6:00 p.m., at the Rockefeller Center Station boarding the uptown F train.

The men either roll or push the bikes onto the train, almost hitting one person in the process and turning more than a few heads.
The MTA allows bicycles on the New York City subway, but not self-propelled or motor-propelled vehicles.

"We are aware of the incident/video and are currently looking into the matter," Detective Annette Shelton wrote in a statement released to the media.

