MTA says they've handed out 180,000 free face masks since start of $50 fine

The agency announced that 180,000 free masks were distributed to subway and bus passengers just since Monday.
That was the day when a $50 fine was implemented for failure to wear a face-covering on pubic transit.
MTA officials reiterate that the objective of the fine is not to collect money, but rather to encourage mask usage.
Free masks are available at all station booths and from MTA staff and police officers as well as bus dispensers throughout the city.
MTA and Bridge and Tunnel Officers have handed out 698 masks to customers who were not wearing them, and have gotten 699 additional riders to properly adjust their masks.
The Mask Force has been at the following stations this week:
Bronx: 149 St-Grand Concourse
Manhattan/Bronx: 145 St
Manhattan/Bronx: 125 St /
Manhattan: Times Square-42 St
Brooklyn: Atlantic Av-Barclays Center
Brooklyn: Broadway Junction-
Queens: 74 St-Roosevelt Av-Jackson Heights
Queens: Jamaica-Sutphin/Archer
Staten Island: St George SIR
RELATED: Paul Rudd encourages young adults to mask up
RELATED: NYC Transit demonstrates ultraviolet tech killing COVID-19
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address