Members of the New York City Council are holding a hearing Tuesday to address ongoing problems plaguing mass transit, and the head of New York City Transit is outlining his plan to fix the troubled subway and bus system.The Committee of Transportation oversight hearing is focusing on what advocates describe as a growing crisis.Transit President Andy byford explained changes the agency has already made to improve delays within the system, and he agreed that agency needs a new revenue source to address a huge budget deficit.At a rally before the hearing, local leaders called on the state to approve congestion pricing and the millionaire's tax to ease the deficit - instead of passing on the cost to the riders through a fare hikeCouncil members are also discussing how the agency plans to provide solutions and address the lack of accessibility for riders with disabilities at subway stations.Transportation Committee chairman Ydanis Rodriguez says the cost of making those changes should not fall to the riders.