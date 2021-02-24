Multi-vehicle crash leaves 4 people injured in Paterson, New Jersey

It happened before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Route 20 at 17th Avenue.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed two vehicles with heavy front-end damage.
Four people were injured in the collision.
Three had to be extricated from the vehicles.
There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.
Route 20 South was closed at Park Avenue as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wrecked vehicles.
ALSO READ | Skipper, the 'miracle' puppy with 6 legs, is beating the odds
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip