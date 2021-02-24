Multi-vehicle crash leaves 4 people injured in Paterson, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10363605" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Skipper, a newborn Aussie- border collie mix, is being called a "miracle."

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders were on the scene of serious multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of a highway in Paterson, New Jersey.It happened before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Route 20 at 17th Avenue.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed two vehicles with heavy front-end damage.Four people were injured in the collision.Three had to be extricated from the vehicles.There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.Route 20 South was closed at Park Avenue as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wrecked vehicles.----------