New e-scooter and e-bicycle law takes effect in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6266670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The council feels it will help essential workers making deliveries during the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8182124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police broke up a private swingers party in Queens that was being held inside a yellow zone.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new law regulating e-scooters and e-bicycles takes effect in New York City on Monday.The ordinance, which was passed by the New York City Council over the summer, legalizes the electronic rides - including both e-scooters and e- bicycles - across Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.Electric scooters will be allowed to reach a speed of 20 miles per hour on New York City streets, while bicycles with electric motors have a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.The new law was advocated by food delivery workers and transportation advocates across the city's five boroughs.----------