New e-scooter and e-bicycle law takes effect in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new law regulating e-scooters and e-bicycles takes effect in New York City on Monday.

The ordinance, which was passed by the New York City Council over the summer, legalizes the electronic rides - including both e-scooters and e- bicycles - across Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

The council feels it will help essential workers making deliveries during the pandemic.



Electric scooters will be allowed to reach a speed of 20 miles per hour on New York City streets, while bicycles with electric motors have a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

The new law was advocated by food delivery workers and transportation advocates across the city's five boroughs.

