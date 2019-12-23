New LIRR timetables due to Penn Station construction starting Jan 6

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Schedule changes are on the way for some Long Island Rail Road riders.
Starting January 6, the LIRR will roll out new timetables to accommodate construction at Penn Station.
Commuters can expect changes to seven morning rush trains and six evening rush trains.
There will also be temporary changes during off-peak hours.
It affects branches in Babylon, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Long Beach, Port Jefferson, Port Washington, and Ronkonkoma.
The schedule adjustments will last until March.
