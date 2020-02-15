Traffic

Newark Airport AirTrain closed for maintenance Saturday night

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The AirTrain at Newark Airport is closed for maintenance Saturday night.

The closure starts at 8 p.m. and lasts through 7 a.m. Sunday.

During the shutdown, the Port Authority will provide free shuttle buses.

The buses will run between the airport's rail link station, terminals, and parking lots.

The temporary service shutdown will not affect NJ Transit or Amtrak.

For further updates on AirTrain Newark and other Port Authority airport travel advisories, please check http://www.paalerts.com/recent_airportalerts.aspx or call (888) EWR-INFO (397-4636).

