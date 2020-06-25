NYC Council set to approve e-bikes, e-scooters

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Council is set to approve legislation legalizing electric bikes and scooters.
The three bills would require the Department of Transportation to set up a Citi Bike-style e-scooter share pilot program outside Manhattan.
E-bikes will only be allowed to travel up to 25 miles per hour.
Lawmakers say the move will help essential delivery workers who worked throughout the city during the pandemic.
