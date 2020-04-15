Coronavirus News: NYPD monitoring subways for overcrowding conditions in NYC

Officers were spotted on the platform of the 4, 5 and 6 trains at the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall station on Tuesday morning.
NYPD Transit posted video of more police at 149th & Grand Concourse in the Bronx during "evening rush."
“Evening Rush” at 149th & Grand Concourse - a major hub in the South Bronx - appreciative of our riders for exercising proper distancing & wearing face masks to #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/GbAcqcr5sy— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) April 14, 2020
Police say they are making sure people are practicing social distancing while waiting for trains and riding on them.
Authorities say it appears that most New Yorkers are staying home and only using the subway system for essential travel.
