An off-duty NYPD is in critical condition after a horrific two-car crash in the Bronx Wednesday morning.The accident happened on Shore Road in the Pelham Bay section just before 9 a.m.The other vehicle involved is a city Parks Department garbage truck. It is unclear if the driver of that vehicle was also injured.The officer was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center.The crash happened on the road leading to the NYPD's Rodmans Neck Firing Range, as well as to City Island, and there have been bad accidents at the traffic circle in the past.The cause is under investigation.----------