Pedestrian struck, killed in Suffolk County; driver in custody

RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County.It happened at 11:43 a.m. Monday on Ocean Avenue near Ontario Street.Police say the male pedestrian was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The driver has been taken into custody.Video from the scene showed multiple police units investigating. The victim's name has not been released.