Traffic

Pedestrian struck, killed in Suffolk County; driver in custody

RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County.

It happened at 11:43 a.m. Monday on Ocean Avenue near Ontario Street.

Police say the male pedestrian was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver has been taken into custody.

Video from the scene showed multiple police units investigating. The victim's name has not been released.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information as this story develops.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsuffolk countyronkonkomatraffic fatalitiespedestrian killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE TRACK | Hurricane Dorian brings massive flooding to Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Labor Day parade canceled after firework devices found near route
Masked man killed during shootout with police in NYC backyard
Tight security for J'Ouvert Festival, West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn
LI police officer helps woman who went into labor on Labor Day
Show More
Driver in custody after bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Dozens missing after boat erupts in flames off California coast
AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day
Longtime NY lawmaker, WWII veteran Bill Larkin dies at 91
More TOP STORIES News