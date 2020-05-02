coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Penn Station to close overnight for sanitization of station and trains

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Starting on Sunday, New York Penn Station will close in the overnight hours to allow for a deeper cleaning of the station and trains.

The announcement was made on Friday, and will go into effect on Sunday, May 3 until further notice.

Amtrak will close its concourse, which resides on the upper level of the station by 8th Avenue between 31st and 33rd Street, at 12 a.m., and NJ Transit will close its concourse at 1 a.m.

The station will reopen in full at 5 a.m.

Commuters who use overnight NJ Transit trains will still be allowed through the station.

A city bus will be provided for any homeless people who want to be taken to a shelter.

This comes on the heels of the MTA's announcement on Thursday that it will suspend subway service each night from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m beginning on Wednesday, May 6.

